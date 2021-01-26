Winter weather driving: What you need to know to get to your destination safely

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- As always with bad winter road conditions, officials with the Sioux City Police Department said if you can, stay home and eliminate travel altogether.

But if you do have to travel on the snow-packed roads it's important to be a defensive driver.

"Make sure you leave yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. That will allow you the ability to drive slower you also don't want to apply any sudden pressure to your break or your accelerator. You always want to apply steady pressure," said Officer Andrew Dutler of the Sioux City Police Department.

Dutler said the best thing to do is to stay calm and try not to over-correct if you end up losing control of your vehicle.

You might also have noticed the piles of snow in the middle lanes in downtown Sioux City. Dutler said they do that to help clear the roads quickly, but that means you have to be even more aware of your surroundings.

"Until they can get those removed please don't try to change lanes in between those. Oftentimes when cars try to change lanes in those high piles of snow those are times when you can lose control of your vehicle," said Dutler.

Officer Jeffery Demetri of the Sioux City Police Department said one of the biggest mistakes people make in winter driving? Speeding.

"People just start driving too fast because they're running late and may the road may not look like it's slick where you're at but I mean there's certainly going to be ice and some snow on the ground so people start speeding loose controller cars or they try to cut over these big snowbanks to see and get high center," said Officer Jeffrey Demetri of the Sioux City Police Department.

And if you do go out in the elements, make sure your phone is charged, you have a charger with you and you have a full tank of gas.

"You want to have extra warm clothes in your vehicle, extra blankets. If you have the room bottles of water different food items and things in case you get stuck for long periods of time," said Dutler.

Officer Dutler added, if you end up getting stuck in a high traffic area in town, the best thing to do is get out of your vehicle.

"You definitely don't want to stay in the vehicle if it's a heavily traveled roadway. Call the police department as quickly as possible so that we can get you a tow truck to pull that vehicle out. But you don't want to necessarily stay in that car because at that point that car becomes a target," said Dutler.

On the flip side, officials with the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said if you find yourself stuck in a ditch on a highway or interstate, staying with your vehicle is the best course of action.

Sergeant Chris Jansen said knowing which side of the road you're in can help when they're trying to find you.

When possible, they'll call a tow truck to come get you out. If not, they'll give you a ride to a safe place where you can make arrangements for someone to come get you.

Jansen said when it comes to winter weather like this, they like to spread out in case of any emergencies.

"We try to position ourselves throughout the county where we know our problem areas are. Maybe Highway 20, Highway 141, Highway 31, the Interstate. So, we're close if those incidents arise, so we don't have a long distance to travel. And if we do have to go to one of those, we make sure that we're going slow enough to where we get to the call and we're safe in doing so," said Sgt. Jansen, Woodbury County Sheriff's Office.

Jansen added hitting patches of black ice, and slick spots you may not be able to see, can lead to overcorrection that can leave your vehicle in a ditch.