EU demands that vaccine makers honor their commitments

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is warning pharmaceutical giants that have developed coronavirus vaccines with EU aid that it must get its shots on schedule. That warning Tuesday comes a day after the bloc threatened to impose export controls on vaccines produced within its borders. The hardening of its position came days after it accused AstraZeneca of failing to guarantee the delivery of coronavirus vaccines without a valid explanation. It also had expressed displeasure over vaccine delivery delays from Pfizer-BioNTech. The Pfizer vaccine is already being rolled out in the EU, and the AstraZeneca one is expected to be approved this week. On Monday, the EU threatened to impose strict export controls on all coronavirus vaccines produced in the bloc to make sure companies honor their commitments.