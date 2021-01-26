IOC, Tokyo Olympics to unveil rule book for beating pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Remember the word: Playbook. This is the rule book that the IOC and Tokyo organizers will roll out next week to explain how 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and tens of thousands of others will try to safely enter Japan when the Olympics open in just under six months. Organizers and the International Olympic Committee are finally going public with their planning, hoping to push back against reports the Olympics will be canceled with Tokyo and much of Japan still under a state of emergency with COVID-19 cases rising. The Olympics are to open on July 23 followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24.