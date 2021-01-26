Iowa unemployment rate falls to 3.1%, 2nd lowest in US

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate fell to 3.1% in December, the second-lowest rate in the country. Data released Tuesday shows Iowa’s rate fell significantly from 3.8% in November. It’s now only slightly above the 2.8% rate from a year ago, before the coronavirus pandemic led to a national economic slowdown. Only Nebraska and South Dakota have a lower unemployment rate, at 3%. The U.S. unemployment rate for December was 6.7%.