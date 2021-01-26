Skip to Content

Iran sentences Iranian-American to prison on spying charges

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian-American has been sentenced by Iran to 10 years in prison on spying charges. That’s according to a family spokesman, who alleges Emad Shargi never had a trial or an opportunity to defend himself. A judiciary spokesman alleges Shargi tried to flee the country and was arrested. The judicial spokesman says Shargi spied and shared information with a foreign military. The family spokesman denies that, saying Shargi was convicted without a trial or being able to defend himself. He’s the latest dual national held in Iran amid tensions with the West over its nuclear program. 

Associated Press

