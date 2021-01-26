Israeli troops kill Palestinian attack suspect in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says troops have killed a Palestinian male suspected of trying to attack soldiers at a West Bank intersection. The army said a soldier fired on the assailant as he attempted to stab another soldier at an intersection in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the suspect as a 17-year-old resident of a nearby Palestinian village. No soldiers were wounded. Israel has seen a series of shootings, stabbings and car-ramming attacks in recent years, mostly carried out by lone attackers with no apparent links to armed groups.