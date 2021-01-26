Jan. 26: South Dakota reporting 3,428 active COVID-19 cases, 152 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported over 202 more cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the state's total to 107,382

According to Tuesday's report, 155 of the new cases are confirmed and 47 are probable.

State data shows 450 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 102,247. State health officials say there are 3,428 active cases in the state, a decrease of 250 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the state's death toll to 1,705.

Currently, 152 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from the 161 reported on Monday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,216 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 37,687 Pfizer vaccines and 40,541 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state. A total of 18,868 people have completed their vaccine series.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had no new cases reported, keeping its total to 1,480. Of those cases, 1,446 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 23.

The state health department's latest data shows 620 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County. A total of 161 people have completed their vaccine series.

Clay County

Clay County has reported three new cases, bringing its total to 1,748. State health officials say 1,686 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 14.

So far, Clay County has administered 1,145 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 198 people have completed their vaccine series.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 7,369 to 7,389. Officials say 7,082 of those cases have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Lincoln County, lee[omg its COVID-19 death toll to 72.

The state health department says 8,276 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lincoln County. A total of 2,691 people have completed their vaccine series

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen five new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,843. So far, 1,707 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 36.

So far, 462 vaccines have been administered in Union County. A total of 100 people have completed their vaccine series

Yankton County

Yankton County reported no new cases, keeping the total to 2,719. Officials say 2,630 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19. The county has had 27 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

So far, 2,901 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County. A total of 986 people have completed their vaccine series.