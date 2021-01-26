Nebraska landscaping company cleans up snow for commercial clients

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Snow removal services have been busy in Northeast Nebraska.

Guaranteed Landscaping and Sprinklers workers in Norfolk say they've been out plowing and de-icing for their commercial clients. They say a typical snowfall takes about 4 to 6 hours to clean up, but yesterday's is taking a lot longer.

But, the company says they've been able to keep up with the work load.

"We're out there somewhere between like 24 to 30 hours plus, we've been keeping up with this storm" said Alex Weaver, owner of Guaranteed Landscaping and Sprinklers.

Weaver says the company is proud to serve the community.

For the Norfolk area at-large, emergency management leaders say yesterday's weather didn't prevent his crews from responding to any calls.

Fire Chief Scott Cordes says with the extra staff they had on standby, they were ready for whatever the day was going to throw at them.