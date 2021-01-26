Morningside Mustangs sweep weekly GPAC basketball honors

SIOUX CITY (Courtesy GPAC) -- Morningside guard Taylor Rodenburg is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports women’s basketball player-of-the-week.

Rodenburg, a junior from Hawarden, Iowa, had her first career set of back-to-back 20-point-plus games as Morningside extended its league lead to four games with wins number 10 and 11 in a row. She shot 71.4 percent from the field which included converting 77.7 percent from outside the arc and ran her current string of made free throws to 14.

Will Pottebaum of Morningside College is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports men’s basketball player-of-the-week.

Pottebaum, a sophomore from Le Mars, Iowa, turned in a career-high 32 points against Midland with white-hot three-point shooting, going 8-of-9 from beyond the arc. For the week he shot 80 percent from long range. He became the fifth player in program history to make eight or more three-pointers in a single game.