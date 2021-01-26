Nebraska reports 329 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 329 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 188,122.

As of Tuesday, 11 new deaths were reported, with 1,905 COVID-19 deaths reported in Nebraska since the start of the pandemic.

Health department data indicates there are 360 hospitalizations in Nebraska on Tuesday, due to the virus. A total of 5,729 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

So far, 914,909 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus. Health experts say 726,309 tests have come back negative and 133,206 people have recovered.

As of Tuesday, a total of 221,657 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state of Nebraska.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Monday, pushing the county total to 3,778.

The county reported no new deaths, with the total number of COVID-19 deaths remaining at 67.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Tuesday, increasing the county's total to 815. Of those cases, 697 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard shows there have been 11 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County on Tuesday, leaving the county total at 593. Of those cases, 520 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been eight deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County on Tuesday, with a total of 1,028 cases. Of those cases, 892 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been nine deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County on Monday, with the county total at 990. Of those cases, 920 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been six deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has not released updated numbers for Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from Sunday's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.