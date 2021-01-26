Officials say Israeli minister visited Sudan to discuss ties

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say an Israeli delegation headed by the country’s intelligence minister quietly visited Sudan and met with the African nation’s leaders. The visit on Monday was the first visit by an Israeli minister to Sudan less than three weeks after Khartoum inked an agreement to normalize ties with Israel. Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen, head pf the Israeli delegation, met with Sudanese Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling sovereign council, Defense Minister Yassin Ibrahim and other military and government officials. Sudan became the third Arab state to normalize ties with Israel under the Trump administration as part of a U.S.-brokered deal known as the “Abraham Accords.”