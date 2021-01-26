Protestors supporting Indian farmers demonstrate in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Demonstrators showing solidarity with protesting farmers in India rallied outside the Indian consulate in New York. The crowd gathered Tuesday on India’s Republic Day holiday. Drivers sounded their horns as they went by the blocked-off street where the consulate is located. Those who stood on the street chanted against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Farmers in India have been protesting for nearly two months over new laws that they say will benefit big corporations and wreak havoc on the earnings of smaller scale farmers. In India on Republic Day, tens of thousands of farmers stormed the historic Red Fort in New Delhi.