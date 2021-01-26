Senate confirms Antony Blinken as 71st secretary of state

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed President Joe Biden’s nominee to serve as secretary of state. Antony Blinken becomes the fourth Cabinet member to win approval as the Biden administration forges ahead with a foreign policy intended to reverse former President Donald Trump’s “America First” doctrine and restore U.S. global standing. The 58-year-old Blinken has pledged to be a leading force in the administration’s bid to reframe the U.S. relationship with the rest of the world after four years in which Trump questioned longtime alliances. Shortly after his confirmation, Blinken took the oath of office at a private ceremony at the State Department. He is expected to start work Wednesday.