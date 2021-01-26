Snow blankets Siouxland with highest totals south of Highway 20

A major winter storm dropped over a foot of snow in portions of the Midwest with Omaha, Lincoln and Des Moines all marking official readings over 12 inches.



In Siouxland, the highest totals were south of Highway 20 with totals decreasing as you moved north.



Here are the reports that we have received from throughout the area:

Panama, IA: 14.0"

Norfolk, NE: 7.2"

Soldier, IA: 6.0"

Ida Grove, IA: 5.8"

Sioux Gateway Airport: 5.7"

Concord, NE: 5.2"

North Sioux City, SD: 5.0"

Vermillion, SD: 5.0"

KTIV: 4.9"

Correctionville, IA: 4.0"

Aurelia, IA: 3.0"

Orange City, IA: 2.5"

Yankton, SD: 2.5"

Sioux Rapids, IA: 2.0"

Storm Lake, IA: 2.0"

Near West Bend, IA: 1.2"

Melvin, IA: 1.0"