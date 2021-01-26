South Africa’s president criticizes ‘vaccine nationalism’

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African president and African Union chairman Cyril Ramaphosa has called on richer nations to release surplus vaccine doses to the rest of the world. Delivering an address to the virtual World Economic Forum dialogue, Ramaphosa highlighted the African Union’s efforts to secure vaccines for African nations and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the continent. According to Ramaphosa, some countries have acquired more doses than they need to vaccinate their populations. He said he is deeply concerned about the problem of vaccine nationalism, which, unless addressed, he warned will endanger the recovery of all countries.