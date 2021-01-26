Spencer, IA man convicted of wife’s murder dies in prison

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - A Spencer, Iowa, man, who was serving a life prison sentence for his wife's murder, has died in prison.

State corrections officials say 89-year-old Harold Duncan died Tuesday morning in a hospice room at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale, Iowa. Officials say Duncan likely died due to complications related to COVID-19, and other pre-existing medical conditions.

Duncan was serving a life prison sentence after a Clay County jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in Karen Duncan's 2003 death.

Investigators say Harold Duncan shot Karen Duncan in the couple's RV in January 2003. In audio tapes, which prosecutors played at his trial, Duncan admits shooting his wife and then turning the gun on himself. Harold Duncan survived and stood trial in January 2004. The jury deliberated for three hours before convicting Duncan of first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life prison sentence in Iowa.