Trial delayed for man accused of fatal Norfolk, NE shooting

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The has been delayed in the case of a man charged in a fatal Norfolk, Nebraska shooting, last year.

Deshawn Gleaton Jr. is charged with five counts-- including first-degree murder-- in the death of 29-year-old Haley Christiansen.

His trial was scheduled to begin on March 8.

According to court documents filed in Madison County District Court, Gleaton's trial is being continued to May 10. A pretrial conference is also being continued to March 29th.

The shooting happened on July 24, 2020, at a home in the 11-hundred block of Blaine Street in Norfolk. Christiansen was taken to the local hospital where she died later that morning.

Gleaton was arrested that night at an apartment in Sioux City.