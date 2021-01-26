Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

9:22 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 70, Pierre 60

Canistota 54, Chester 44

Chamberlain 46, Madison 33

Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Deubrook 58

Great Plains Lutheran 62, Iroquois 35

Hamlin 47, Aberdeen Roncalli 42

Hanson 68, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 33

Harrisburg 53, Huron 26

Howard 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 54

McCook Central/Montrose 50, Freeman Academy 20

Parkston 51, Platte-Geddes 31

Potter County 78, Faith 67

Sioux Falls Washington 69, Brandon Valley 62

Stanley County 65, Sully Buttes 41

Timber Lake 56, Kadoka Area 46

Vermillion 54, West Central 42

Waubay/Summit 62, Wilmot 33

Waverly-South Shore 64, Webster 63

Winner 72, Bennett County 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 61, Pierre 50

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48, Wessington Springs 20

Brandon Valley 53, Watertown 43

Brookings 51, Yankton 29

Burke 48, Avon 43

Chamberlain 41, Madison 38

Faulkton 62, Northwestern 23

Florence/Henry 43, Arlington 37

Hamlin 47, Aberdeen Roncalli 46

Harrisburg 58, Huron 44

Hill City 61, Sturgis Brown 48

Howard 40, Elkton-Lake Benton 31

Ipswich 46, Warner 36

Irene-Wakonda 67, Parker 63

Kimball/White Lake 52, Bon Homme 44

Lakota Tech 83, Hay Springs, Neb. 25

Leola/Frederick 49, Britton-Hecla 36

Lower Brule 50, Mitchell Christian 44

Milbank 41, Deuel 33

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Wagner 42

Northern Cass, N.D. 71, Tri-State 37

Parkston 51, Platte-Geddes 31

Redfield 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 42

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43, Hanson 38

Scotland 57, Alcester-Hudson 29

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 87, Tea Area 66

Timber Lake 57, Bison 48

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 60, Centerville 49

Vermillion 71, West Central 65

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Lawton-Bronson, Iowa, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

