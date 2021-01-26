Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 70, Pierre 60
Canistota 54, Chester 44
Chamberlain 46, Madison 33
Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Deubrook 58
Great Plains Lutheran 62, Iroquois 35
Hamlin 47, Aberdeen Roncalli 42
Hanson 68, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 33
Harrisburg 53, Huron 26
Howard 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 54
McCook Central/Montrose 50, Freeman Academy 20
Parkston 51, Platte-Geddes 31
Potter County 78, Faith 67
Sioux Falls Washington 69, Brandon Valley 62
Stanley County 65, Sully Buttes 41
Timber Lake 56, Kadoka Area 46
Vermillion 54, West Central 42
Waubay/Summit 62, Wilmot 33
Waverly-South Shore 64, Webster 63
Winner 72, Bennett County 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 61, Pierre 50
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48, Wessington Springs 20
Brandon Valley 53, Watertown 43
Brookings 51, Yankton 29
Burke 48, Avon 43
Chamberlain 41, Madison 38
Faulkton 62, Northwestern 23
Florence/Henry 43, Arlington 37
Hamlin 47, Aberdeen Roncalli 46
Harrisburg 58, Huron 44
Hill City 61, Sturgis Brown 48
Howard 40, Elkton-Lake Benton 31
Ipswich 46, Warner 36
Irene-Wakonda 67, Parker 63
Kimball/White Lake 52, Bon Homme 44
Lakota Tech 83, Hay Springs, Neb. 25
Leola/Frederick 49, Britton-Hecla 36
Lower Brule 50, Mitchell Christian 44
Milbank 41, Deuel 33
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Wagner 42
Northern Cass, N.D. 71, Tri-State 37
Parkston 51, Platte-Geddes 31
Redfield 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 42
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43, Hanson 38
Scotland 57, Alcester-Hudson 29
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 87, Tea Area 66
Timber Lake 57, Bison 48
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 60, Centerville 49
Vermillion 71, West Central 65
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Lawton-Bronson, Iowa, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/