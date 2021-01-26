Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

11:04 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Gering 45, Torrington, Wyo. 34

Holyoke, Colo. 51, Perkins County 44

Lutheran High Northeast 53, Crofton 40

Mead 44, David City 23

Morrill 51, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 30

Osmond 48, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 45

Sedgwick County, Colo. 53, Potter-Dix 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomfield 57, Wausa 29

Bridgeport 75, Sioux County 46

Crawford 55, Hemingford 51

David City 44, Mead 25

Fort Calhoun 37, Raymond Central 33

Gering 65, Torrington, Wyo. 55

Holyoke, Colo. 45, Perkins County 29

Lakota Tech, S.D. 83, Hay Springs 25

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Osmond 45

Mitchell 65, Kimball 31

Morrill 63, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 24

Norfolk Catholic 44, O’Neill 43

Ogallala 47, McCook 37

Sedgwick County, Colo. 59, Potter-Dix 18

RPAC Conference Tournament=

East Division=

Consolation=

Arapahoe 52, Bertrand 34

Second Round=

Alma 44, Southern Valley 40

Cambridge 41, Medicine Valley 24

West Division=

Second Round=

Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Wallace 33

Wauneta-Palisade 62, Dundy County-Stratton 58

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

