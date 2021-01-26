UK’s ‘tsunami’ of grief as coronavirus deaths pass 100,000

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has become the first country in Europe to pass 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths. With more than 2 million dead worldwide, people the world over are mourning loved ones, but the U.K.’s toll weighs particularly heavily: It is the smallest nation to pass the grim milestone. For comparison, the United States, with five times Britain’s population, has four times the number of deaths. Alongside excess deaths comes excess grief, made even more acute by the social distancing measures in place to slow the virus’s spread. Charities and campaigning groups are urging the government to offer more help to deal with this “tsunami” of grief.