Winter Storm Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Carroll County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snowfall amounts

generally 1 to 3 inches. Storm total snow accumulations of 7 to

12 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting

as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Central and Southern Iowa.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered roads and low visibility at times

in blowing snow. Travel is still not recommended in many areas.

Road conditions will be slow to improve today even after

accumulating snowfall ends.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions

for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling

5 1 1.

&&