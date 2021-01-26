Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Pocahontas County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of northern Iowa.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility and cause drifting snow. The
hazardous conditions could affect the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
