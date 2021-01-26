Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE
Harrison County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Light Snow. Additional snow accumulations of generally
less than an inch this morning. Areas of blowing and drifting
snow. Some patchy freezing drizzle is also possible.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning commute. Slow down and allow extra
time for travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&