Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 4:49 am
4:46 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Wayne IA

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Light Snow. Additional snow accumulations of generally
less than an inch this morning. Areas of blowing and drifting
snow. Some patchy freezing drizzle is also possible.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning commute. Slow down and allow extra
time for travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

