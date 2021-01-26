Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Shelby County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Light Snow. Additional snow accumulations of generally

less than an inch this morning. Areas of blowing and drifting

snow. Some patchy freezing drizzle is also possible.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast

Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions

will impact the morning commute. Slow down and allow extra

time for travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&