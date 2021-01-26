Woodbury County Board of Supervisors temporarily appoint Mark Monson

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- There’s a new temporary supervisor for Woodbury County.

The Board of Supervisors voted three to one to appoint Mark Monson to fill Jeremy Taylor’s seat on Tuesday's meeting.

Taylor will be deployed overseas for most of the year with the Iowa National Guard.

Monson has served on the board in the past.

The motion came from Supervisor Matthew Ung.

The biggest push for a replacement is to finish the 2022 budget.

"We are in the middle of a budget process. This is not an ideal time to train up another supervisor as we're navigating this very difficult budget year," said Supervisor Ung at Tuesday's meeting. "I just want to reiterate that a lot of the reforms supported by this board would not have been possible without Mark Monson's vote."

The board has been looking at the budget during each meeting.

They reviewed the budgets from the Sheriff Tuesday.

Supervisor Justin Wright said supervisors have another four to six weeks of review and revision until they finalized the 2022 budget.