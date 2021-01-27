After some sun, clouds to increase yet again with a snow chance possibly looming

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Skies were able to clear some today, although even with that additional sunshine temperatures struggled with highs only in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight and areas of fog may move in as well with lows in the upper single digits for most of us.

Thursday will be staying mostly cloudy but temperatures will climb better than the last few days as highs get into the upper 20s.

We’ll continue to see a lot of clouds heading into Friday with highs again a bit warmer into the low 30s.

A storm system will be moving into the Midwest on Saturday with a rain and snow combination likely with highs in the mid 30s.

It’s still unclear whether we’ll see more rain or more snow as far as how much snow may accumulate so stay tuned.

The most likely time to see snow out of that system will be later Saturday and into Saturday night.

The most likely time to see snow out of that system will be later Saturday and into Saturday night.