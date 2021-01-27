At 80, Vermont’s Sen. Leahy ready to run impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy has been a fixture in Congress for 46 years. Now 80, he’s stepping into what will be one of his most visible and physically grueling roles. As Senate president pro tempore, he’ll be presiding over former President Donald Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial. He’s the Senate’s longest-serving current member and just Tuesday night went to a hospital after feeling what he later described as “muscle spasms.” But he was back at work Wednesday, and colleagues and aides say he’ll be ready to handle the long hours of enforced sitting that impeachment trials entail.