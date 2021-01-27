Ballock scores 29 points, No. 17 Creighton beats Seton Hall

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mitch Ballock hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41 seconds to play to cap a season-high 29-point performance and No. 17 Creighton overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Seton Hall 85-81 on Wednesday night. Marcus Zegarowski added 18 points, and the Bluejays used a 14-2 run over the final 2:57 to steal one from Seton Hall. Graduate transfer Bryce Aiken scored a season-high 21 points and Myles Cale had 18 of his 20 in the first half to lead Seton Hall.