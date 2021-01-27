Belgium fears spread of Dutch riots over virus restrictions

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden is warning that riots in the Netherlands over coronavirus restrictions risk spreading across the border. The ministry said Wednesday that she’s instructed Belgian mayors about measures to take to limit the spread of the disease among protesters. The Netherlands has seen been rocked by three successive nights of rioting. Belgium on Wednesday introduced a new ban on nonessential travel until at least March. That’s on top of compulsory mask wearing and a nighttime curfew that have been in place since November. Some calls for protests this Sunday against the measures are circulating on social media in Belgium.