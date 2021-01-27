China: Military flights warn against interference in Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China says its military drills near Taiwan serve as a stern warning against foreign interference and independence moves in the self-governing island off its east coast. Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian made the remarks Wednesday in China’s first official comment on its flying of a dozen or more warplanes near Taiwan on two occasions last weekend. The U.S. responded to the first round of flights with a statement urging China “to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan.” The Chinese government regards Taiwan as a renegade province that should be united with mainland China.