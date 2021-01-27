Dakota County Health Department pauses waiting list for COVID-19 vaccines

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - After administering approximately 600 COVID-19 vaccines, The Dakota County Health Department IS pausing its waiting list.

Officials at the health department said it is because of such a large interest from the community regarding the vaccine and not having enough doses right now.

"We have over 1,300 people on our waiting list right now. We do not have that many vaccines so we're trying to wait for the state registration system and more allocation to come through so we can expand out again," said Natasha Ritchison, Director of the Dakota County Health Department.

Ritchison said the health department is doing the best they can to get their weekly allocation of vaccines in arms, adding that about 185 more people were vaccinated at their drive-through vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

Right now, the department said if you've already signed up for the waiting list-- you'll be getting your vaccine.

"We just wanted to make sure that the community didn't think that they were being missed on that list but we're just at a part where we're just trying to get caught up with those people," added Ritchison.

Ritchison said they closed their waiting list in anticipation of Nebraska getting their statewide registration site up and running.

If you're not on the list yet, the department said to watch for an announcement on how to sign up with the state system in the next few days.