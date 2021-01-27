EXPLAINER: Executive orders can be swift but fleeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived at the White House ready to wield his pen to dismantle Donald Trump’s legacy and begin pushing his own priorities. The new president has already signed dozens of executive orders targeting foundational policies of the last administration. Biden’s goals include reversing Trump’s ban on travelers from several predominantly Muslim countries, calling on the U.S. to rejoin the Paris climate accord and stopping construction of Trump’s border wall. Both Trump and former President Barack Obama relied on executive orders and other presidential directives to get some of their most controversial policies around a deadlocked Congress. But the governing tool often comes with fleeting impact.