Feds withheld info on virus cases following executions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two journalists tested positive for coronavirus after witnessing the Trump administration’s final three federal executions, but the Bureau of Prisons knowingly withheld the diagnoses from other media witnesses and did not perform any contact tracing. The Associated Press is not identifying the journalists but has confirmed they both received positive coronavirus tests following the executions earlier this month at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Bureau of Prisons said one of the reporters informed officials about the diagnosis on Jan. 21 but the agency decided not to contact any other media witnesses and did not attempt to conduct a contact tracing investigation.