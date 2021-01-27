Iowa governor proclaims Jan. 27 as ‘Donna Reed Day’

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has proclaimed Jan. 27, 2021 as Donna Reed Day.

One hundred years ago on Jan. 27, 1921 the Oscar-winning actress was born in the Denison, Iowa area. She passed away in 1986.

In Gov. Reynolds' announcement, she "encouraged Iowans to be like Donna Reed and follow their dreams with integrity, courtesy and humanity," like how the Donna Reed Foundation's mission is to inspire young people to serve their communities and pursue careers in the performing arts.

On Facebook, the governor's proclamation featured a series of video tributes from Reed’s friends and family. It also began a year of programs to celebrate the centennial, including commemorative displays at the Donna Reed Heritage Museum in Denison and the State Historical Museum of Iowa in Des Moines.

Remembering Donna Reed Join us at 10 a.m. as we remember an Iowa icon who was born 100 years ago. Posted by State Historical Society of Iowa on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

According to a press release, the state museum also plans to host an online presentation on March 25, when Reed’s daughter, Mary Owen of Iowa City, will share family photos from her mother’s early days in Iowa. Other events are in the works for December, when Reed’s most popular movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” will mark its 75th anniversary.

On Jan. 27, the Turner Classic Movies network will air several of Reed’s movies to celebrate her birthday. The lineup started at 5 a.m. with “Shadow of the Thin Man” (1941) and continues through 5 p.m. with “Ransom!” (1956).

“Donna Reed was a legend,” said Turner Classic Movies network host Alicia Malone. “Turner Classic Movies is thrilled to help celebrate Donna Reed Day with her fans in Iowa and across the entire world. People often think of her as ‘the girl next door,’ but she had rare talent and an extraordinary career.”

Donna Reed, born "Donnabelle Mullenger," was just 17 when she left Iowa and packed her bags for California. She won a Los Angeles beauty pageant, which landed her a spot in the Rose Bowl Parade, a photo on the front page of the Los Angeles Times and eventually a contract with MGM Studios.

The studio changed her name to Donna Reed for her first movie, “The Get-Away,” when she was 20, and the name stuck.

Reed won an Academy Award in the 1954 movie “From Here to Eternity” and co-founded her own TV production company, which produced “The Donna Reed Show” from 1958 through 1966.

“Donna Reed’s life really was wonderful,” said Chris Kramer, director of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, including the State Historical Society of Iowa and Produce Iowa, the state office of film and media production. “She was an Iowa icon, a gifted actress, a savvy businesswoman and a visionary humanitarian who always kept in touch with her hometown. We can all learn from her example.”

Turner Classic Movies' Donna Reed marathon schedule can be viewed below: