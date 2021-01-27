Musketeers feature NHL prospects and are named SportsFource Champions

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Twenty years ago, there was just one person from the United States Hockey League in the NHL. This season, there are 198. The Sioux City Musketeers have future pro stars on their roster and they are this week's SportsFource Champions.

The Sioux City Musketeers have a long list of former players who have made it to the National Hockey League. Jake Guentzel, Max Pacioretty, and Chris Butler are just a few NHL stars that once wore a Musketeers uniform.

"Just like the Ryan Carpenter's, the (Danny) DeKeyser's, the Pacioretty's, the guys that are having monstrous long careers right now, they were once just here, small fish," said head coach Luke Strand. "Now they're doing their part and they don't lose their way. They know where they came from and they're excited that Sioux City was once a part of their journey and these chapters are important for these players."

The Muskies have established a culture of developing players so they can make the next step in their careers. They currently have five players on the roster that were selected in the 2020 NHL draft.

"There's no such thing as an off day at the rink," said defensemen John Fusco. 'You've always got to be fine tuning your game and getting better. You can't get complacent."

"Coming in everyday with the right mindset and the work ethic that the coaches show everyday coming to the rink on and off the ice," said forward Matteo Costantini.

"A lot of credit goes to the coaching staff," said defensemen Ethan Edwards. They hold us to a high standard and treat us like pro's so a lot of credit goes to them and they put just as much effort into being at the rink as we do."

Strand says players learn more than just the game of hockey when they play for the Muskies.

"Their success goes so much further than the boards," said Strand. "What they learn here, smaller town, being involved. Those are impactful moments that are going to change their careers when they get to the big setting, the big stage. They already know how to handle themselves. They're prepared."

There are 10 former Musketeers on NHL rosters this season. The Musketeers host Fargo on Friday and Sioux Falls on Saturday and Sunday.