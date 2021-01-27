Myanmar health workers receive first COVID-19 vaccinations

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Health workers in Myanmar are receiving the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the Southeast Asian country, five days after the first vaccines were delivered from India. Myanmar’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, announced last week that front-line health workers would get priority for inoculations. India has donated 1.5 million doses to Myanmar, enough to inoculate 750,000 people. Suu Kyi observed vaccinations at a hospital and said the inoculation campaign must proceed carefully because the government does not have all the supplies it needs. The 75-year-old leader is to be vaccinated on Thursday.