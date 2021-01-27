Nebraska reports 662 cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 662 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 188,784

As of Wednesday, 12 new deaths were reported, with 1,917 COVID-19 deaths reported in Nebraska since the start of the pandemic.

Health department data indicates there are 343 hospitalizations in Nebraska on Wednesday, due to the virus. A total of 5,756 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

So far, 916,787 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus. Health experts say 727,526 tests have come back negative and 133,469 people have recovered.

As of Wednesday, a total of 248,741 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state of Nebraska.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Wednesday, pushing the county total to 3,780.

The county reported no new deaths, with the total number of COVID-19 deaths remaining at 67.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Wednesday, increasing the county's total to 817. Of those cases, 703 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard shows there have been 11 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County on Wednesday, pushing the county total to 599. Of those cases, 528 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been eight deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County on Wednesday, with a total of 1,035 cases. Of those cases, 901 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been nine deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County on Wednesday, leaving the county total at 990. Of those cases, 926 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been six deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has not released updated numbers for Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from Sunday's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.