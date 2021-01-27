Philippines protests new China law as `verbal threat of war’

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines is protesting a new Chinese law that authorizes its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels and destroy other countries’ structures on islands it claims. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr says the Chinese law “is a verbal threat of war to any country that defies” it. He says failure to challenge the law “is submission to it.” China’s Coast Guard Law, which was passed on Friday, empowers the force to “take all necessary measures, including the use of weapons, when national sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction are being illegally infringed upon by foreign organizations or individuals at sea.”