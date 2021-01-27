Police raid Russian opposition leader’s apartment, offices

MOSCOW (AP) — Police are searching the Moscow apartment of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, another residence where his wife is living and offices of his anti-corruption organization. Navalny’s aides reported the Wednesday raids on social media. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone had been arrested. The searches come amid rising international tensions over Navalny. He was arrested Jan. 17 upon returning to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he has blamed on the Kremlin. The Russian government denies involvement in the poisoning. Demonstrations demanding his release were held nationwide in Russia last weekend.