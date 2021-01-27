Samsung reports profit jump driven by strong chip demand

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics Co. says its operating profit for last quarter rose by more than 26% as it capped off a robust business year. But the South Korean tech giant expected its profit to weaken in the current quarter with a weak dollar and costs associated with expanded production lines. The company’s dual strength in parts and finished products allowed Samsung to thrive during the coronavirus pandemic. Samsung has also dealt with legal issues surrounding its de facto chief, Lee Jae-yong, who last week was sentenced to prison in a bribery scandal.