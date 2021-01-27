Shoah survivors to get vaccine on Auschwitz liberation day

VIENNA (AP) — Hundreds of Holocaust survivors in Austria and Slovakia were poised to get their first coronavirus vaccinations. The shots Wednesday acknowledge their past suffering with a special tribute 76 years after the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, where the Nazis killed more than 1 million Jews and others. Erika Jakubovits, the Jewish Community of Vienna organizer of the vaccination drive, says “We owe this to them.” More than 400 Austrian survivors, most in their 80s or 90s were expected get their first coronavirus shot at Vienna’s largest vaccination site set up in the Austrian capital’s convention center.