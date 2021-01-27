Sioux City grandfather builds front yard ice rink for family and friends to get extra practice

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- For the Bunce family skating and hockey is a huge part of their lives.

"I've been four since I was playing it and it's mostly been out here," said Gavyn Bunce, a hockey player.

Bunce's grandfather, Robbie Dirks, has built backyard ice rinks for his family for many years.

"When I was a kid my father built one for me in our backyard, pretty much the same size as this one, so I've just happened to put them up just about every place we've lived," said Dirks.

Not only is Bunce passionate about hockey, but the family's neighbors have been able to benefit from getting in a little extra practice.

"It's amazing to come out here with a bunch of friends -- people who are pretty much family," said Colton Kane, a hockey player.

"They've been on this rink for probably 13 years," said Tiffany Kane.

Dirks and his daughter, Nicole Bunce said the home-made ice rink is more about camaraderie and versatility than anything else.

"It's helped our kids create a bond like no other. They've spent a lot of time on the rink together, which in turn has caused them to spend a lot of time together in general," said Bunce.

"Just being out on the ice. Maybe you're not a puck carrier, but you still can skate. That's what I like about hockey I guess, I've been able to skate fairly well for my age yet and it doesn't take a real toll on your body," said Dirks.

Whether it's playing one on one with teammates, or slapping the puck around by yourself, Dirks said the rink was an investment worth making.