South Dakota judge hears arguments on marijuana amendment

7:02 pm South Dakota news from the Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota judge in Pierre heard nearly three hours of arguments from attornies on Wednesday in a lawsuit that will ultimately decide the fate of an amendment to the state constitution legalizing recreational marijuana, medical marijuana and hemp. Voters approved the amendment in November with 54% of the vote. But two law enforcement officers have tried to halt the state from legalizing pot by challenging its constitutionality. The judge said she would issue a written ruling, but did not give an expected timeline. The lawsuit is expected to ultimately be decided by the state Supreme Court.

Associated Press

