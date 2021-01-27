Turin mayor convicted in 2017 soccer final stampede

MILAN (AP) — The Turin mayor and four others were convicted and sentenced to a year and six months in jail in connection with a stampede during a public viewing of the 2017 Champions League final. The soccer game was projected on a maxi-screen in one of the city’s main piazzas. More than 1,600 people were injured, including two women who later died as a result. Mayor Chiara Appendino expressed “bitterness” over Wednesday’s verdict in a Facebook post, and said that the decision should open a discussion on a mayor’s role. She said she would appeal the decision.