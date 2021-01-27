Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

10:08 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Marty Indian, S.D. 82, Omaha Nation 55

2021 Central Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Holdrege 60, Columbus Lakeview 57

Seward 63, Lexington 48

2021 Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Bennington 61, Blair 30

Elkhorn 65, Elkhorn North 38

2021 Southwest Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Cozad 57, Ainsworth 44

Gothenburg 60, Broken Bow 58, OT

McCook 60, Minden 53

Ogallala 77, Valentine 25

2021 Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Beatrice 77, Ralston 51

Plattsmouth 53, Nebraska City 48

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Lincoln Lutheran 58, Bishop Neumann 42

Cross Roads Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 54, High Plains Community 17

East Butler 51, Exeter/Milligan 45

MNAC Conference Tournament=

Second Round=

Anselmo-Merna 50, South Loup 45

Sandhills Valley 73, Arthur County 40

Sandhills/Thedford 52, Hyannis 49

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=

Douglas County West 54, Fort Calhoun 52

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53, Arlington 43

Yutan 55, Conestoga 37

RPAC Conference Tournament=

East Division=

Consolation=

Alma 62, Southwest 40

Second Round=

Medicine Valley 50, Bertrand 34

Southern Valley 55, Cambridge 49

West Division=

Consolation=

Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 44

Second Round=

Dundy County-Stratton 60, Maxwell 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Holdrege 46, Columbus Lakeview 37

Marty Indian, S.D. 67, Omaha Nation 35

2021 Central Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Aurora 60, Schuyler 6

Seward 57, Lexington 54

2021 Crossroads Conference Tournament=

McCool Junction 39, Nebraska Lutheran 24

2021 Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Bennington 44, Waverly 26

Blair 50, Elkhorn 44

2021 Southwest Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Ainsworth 48, Valentine 26

Broken Bow 63, Cozad 26

Gothenburg 49, Minden 35

Ogallala 47, McCook 37

2021 Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Nebraska City 48, Plattsmouth 32

Platteview 66, Ralston 31

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Bishop Neumann 68, Aquinas 42

Kearney Catholic 54, Omaha Concordia 36

Cross Roads Conference Tournament=

First Round=

East Butler 42, High Plains Community 28

McCool Junction 39, Nebraska Lutheran 24

MNAC Conference Tournament=

Second Round=

Anselmo-Merna 40, Twin Loup 19

Mullen 60, Sandhills Valley 23

Sandhills/Thedford 35, Arthur County 24

South Loup 48, Cody-Kilgore 31

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=

Ashland-Greenwood 55, Douglas County West 50

Louisville 63, Arlington 32

Syracuse 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26

Yutan 48, Fort Calhoun 31

