Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Marty Indian, S.D. 82, Omaha Nation 55
2021 Central Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Holdrege 60, Columbus Lakeview 57
Seward 63, Lexington 48
2021 Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Bennington 61, Blair 30
Elkhorn 65, Elkhorn North 38
2021 Southwest Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Cozad 57, Ainsworth 44
Gothenburg 60, Broken Bow 58, OT
McCook 60, Minden 53
Ogallala 77, Valentine 25
2021 Trailblazer Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Beatrice 77, Ralston 51
Plattsmouth 53, Nebraska City 48
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Lincoln Lutheran 58, Bishop Neumann 42
Cross Roads Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 54, High Plains Community 17
East Butler 51, Exeter/Milligan 45
MNAC Conference Tournament=
Second Round=
Anselmo-Merna 50, South Loup 45
Sandhills Valley 73, Arthur County 40
Sandhills/Thedford 52, Hyannis 49
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
Douglas County West 54, Fort Calhoun 52
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53, Arlington 43
Yutan 55, Conestoga 37
RPAC Conference Tournament=
East Division=
Consolation=
Alma 62, Southwest 40
Second Round=
Medicine Valley 50, Bertrand 34
Southern Valley 55, Cambridge 49
West Division=
Consolation=
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 44
Second Round=
Dundy County-Stratton 60, Maxwell 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Holdrege 46, Columbus Lakeview 37
Marty Indian, S.D. 67, Omaha Nation 35
2021 Central Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Aurora 60, Schuyler 6
Seward 57, Lexington 54
2021 Crossroads Conference Tournament=
McCool Junction 39, Nebraska Lutheran 24
2021 Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Bennington 44, Waverly 26
Blair 50, Elkhorn 44
2021 Southwest Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Ainsworth 48, Valentine 26
Broken Bow 63, Cozad 26
Gothenburg 49, Minden 35
Ogallala 47, McCook 37
2021 Trailblazer Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Nebraska City 48, Plattsmouth 32
Platteview 66, Ralston 31
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Bishop Neumann 68, Aquinas 42
Kearney Catholic 54, Omaha Concordia 36
Cross Roads Conference Tournament=
First Round=
East Butler 42, High Plains Community 28
McCool Junction 39, Nebraska Lutheran 24
MNAC Conference Tournament=
Second Round=
Anselmo-Merna 40, Twin Loup 19
Mullen 60, Sandhills Valley 23
Sandhills/Thedford 35, Arthur County 24
South Loup 48, Cody-Kilgore 31
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
Ashland-Greenwood 55, Douglas County West 50
Louisville 63, Arlington 32
Syracuse 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26
Yutan 48, Fort Calhoun 31
___
