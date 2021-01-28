Amazon to block shareholder proposals on hate speech, others

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle-based Amazon.com, Inc. has asked federal regulators to block multiple shareholder proposals addressing criticism of the company’s stances on curbing hate speech, diversity in hiring, workplace conditions and surveillance technologies. The Seattle Times reported Wednesday that shareholders would not have an opportunity to vote on the proposals at the company’s shareholder meeting this year if the request is granted. Last year, none of the shareholders’ proposals were approved. The Securities and Exchange Commission declined to comment on whether it planned to allow Amazon to drop the proposals from the shareholder meeting docket.