Asian stocks fall after Wall St rebounds from losses

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have fallen after Wall Street rebounded from its biggest loss in nearly three months. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul all retreated. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index ended up 1%, recovering some of its losses from the previous day’s 2.6% fall. Japan’s government reported December factory output declined 1.6% from the previous month. U.S. markets were roiled by a spate of trading by small investors of video game vendor GameStop that hurt hedge funds that bet the stock would fall. Investors were watching coronavirus infection spikes in Europe and Asia, renewed travel curbs and negotiations in Washington over President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid package.