Blair House guest quarters a temporary home for VP Harris

WASHINGTON (AP) — Blair House, the official U.S. government guest house across the street from the White House, is serving as a temporary home for Vice President Kamala Harris. Vice presidents have an official residence a few miles away on the grounds of Washington’s Naval Observatory. But repairs are needed there and officials say it’s best to make them while the house is unoccupied. So Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are spending these early days of the Biden administration at Blair House. She’s the second person to ever live at Blair House. President Harry Truman lived from 1948 to 1952 during major renovations to the White House.