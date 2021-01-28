Center For Siouxland offers Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Center for Siouxland is once again offering a free tax service for those who need help.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program or VITA provides tax assistance and prepares taxes for households that make $57,000 or less.

It's the organization's 37th year of doing the program.

Ryan Odor, VITA Program Coordinator, said the program can help put people at ease when it comes to their taxes.

"The average cost for tax preparation is $270. So, when you put that into perspective, we're going to be able to pump in a couple hundred thousand dollars back into the economy. Back into people's pockets. That's rent. That's groceries. That's an electric bill, maybe car payments, something like that. So, it's really a great program as far as helping out those in need," said Ryan Odor, VITA Program Coordinator.

Odor said there are about 40 volunteers who help make the program run.

He said they hope to do around 1,500-1,800 taxes this year.

"It really means a lot to us and to the people. We have some very thankful tax payers that are so happy we're able to help them. And it really makes a real positive impact on all of Siouxland," said Odor.

If you want to set up an appointment, call 712-252-1861, extension 11, and leave a voicemail.

Odor added, because of COVID-19, everyone who comes in is required to wear a mask. They will also be offering a drop-off option as well.