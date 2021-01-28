China: ‘New historical starting point’ with US military

BEIJING (AP) — Putting frictions aside for now, China says relations between the Chinese and U.S. militaries are at a “new historical starting point” and should focus on cooperation and avoiding confrontations. A Defense Ministry spokesperson says that under former President Donald Trump, military-to-military relations “faced many risks and challenges” but the sides now have an opportunity to reset ties. The positive-sounding language suggests that China’s leaders are hoping for a fresh start in relations and a more civil discourse with Washington after years of rancor, even while deep divisions remain. China resents U.S. support for Taiwan, the U.S. military presence in the South China Sea, and what it sees as a U.S. campaign to restrain its growth.